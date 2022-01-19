Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($1.13). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. 15,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,097. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

