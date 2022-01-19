Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

BIDU traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.48. 3,320,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Baidu by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $55,114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 542,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,782,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

