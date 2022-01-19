Baker Hughes (BKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.