Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $15.70 on Top Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.70 or 0.00037369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $108.99 million and $16.72 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Balancer

BAL is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

