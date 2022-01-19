Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 172.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,079 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $21,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUV stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -908.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

