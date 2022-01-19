Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $32.78 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

