Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $82.06 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 992,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $82,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000.

VCSH opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

