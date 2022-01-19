Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BBDO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 25.17%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $185,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

