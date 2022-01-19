Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 60,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,804. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $671.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

