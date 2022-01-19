BancorpSouth Bank Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.73.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.