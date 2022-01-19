BancorpSouth Bank Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $177.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $144.67 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $175.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

