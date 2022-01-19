Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank First by 698.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bank First by 96.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank First by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank First by 26.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bank First by 5.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

