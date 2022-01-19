Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.65%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BFC traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Bank First Company Profile
Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.
