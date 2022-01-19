Bank of America Increases Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $43.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of MPLX opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. Mplx has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.06%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Mplx by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Mplx by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

