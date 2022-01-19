Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

