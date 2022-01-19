Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of BK stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

