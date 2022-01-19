Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

