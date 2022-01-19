Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,613 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,596,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 76,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.