Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Rollins were worth $24,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 25.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rollins by 18.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 237,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,656 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

