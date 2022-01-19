Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 2,592 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,982 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $42,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Amundi bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,024,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after buying an additional 560,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,314 shares of company stock worth $3,534,982 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.