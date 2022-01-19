Barclays Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €134.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €134.00 ($152.27) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.55 ($142.67).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €112.06 ($127.34) on Monday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($104.95). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €109.75 and a 200 day moving average of €110.59.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

