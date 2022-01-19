Barclays Downgrades Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Equal Weight

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

