Barclays Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $45.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after purchasing an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after buying an additional 299,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,801,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

