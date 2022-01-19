Barclays PLC Buys 15,006 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.37. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

