Barclays PLC Buys 163,012 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 476.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,012 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

