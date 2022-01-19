Barclays PLC Has $12.90 Million Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,513,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,563 shares of company stock worth $2,264,365. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

