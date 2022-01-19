Barclays PLC Has $15 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $231,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $264,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1,099.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 442,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 406,024 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,340,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

