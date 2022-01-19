Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.48% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,326,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,612 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,468,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,614,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,982,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 117,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAB opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

