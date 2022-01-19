Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after buying an additional 193,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,848,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,391,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,714,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

