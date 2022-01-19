Barclays PLC Purchases 17,327 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,952,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,942.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.39 and its 200 day moving average is $140.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

