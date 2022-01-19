Barclays PLC Purchases 27,748 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Barclays PLC increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,748 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Capital International Investors grew its stake in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in GoDaddy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,963,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 389,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

