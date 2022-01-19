Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 545 ($7.44) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

SHB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.55) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 650 ($8.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaftesbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.68).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 646 ($8.81) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 621.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 614.72. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 508.50 ($6.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 674.50 ($9.20). The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.