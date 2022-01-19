Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Down 24.7% in December

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $154,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,399. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

