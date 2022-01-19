Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 124,688 shares of company stock worth $855,667 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 15.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,403,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 327,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,329,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 229,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 360,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

BNED stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.39. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $626.98 million for the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

