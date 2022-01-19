Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) PT Raised to €64.00 at UBS Group

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BASFY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Basf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of BASFY opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Basf had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

