Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €103.79 ($117.94).

BMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching €98.94 ($112.43). 930,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €91.62 and a 200-day moving average of €86.39. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($109.53). The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.