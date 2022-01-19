Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives $4.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $3.68 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

