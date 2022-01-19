Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $452.70 Million

Brokerages expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to announce sales of $452.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $447.10 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $428.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $590.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE BZH traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,022. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $610.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

