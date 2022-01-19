Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 402,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $610.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $10,786,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 89,705.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 36.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
