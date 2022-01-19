Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 402,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $610.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $590.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $10,786,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 89,705.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 36.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

