Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,398,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,220,000 after acquiring an additional 787,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,145,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

BDX stock opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $265.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

