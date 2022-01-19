Beer Money Price Tops $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $300,825.10 and approximately $13,259.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

