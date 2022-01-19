Beetle Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,239.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 63.5% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $43,056.61 and $6,239.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

