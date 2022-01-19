BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BLU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,284. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $471.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.