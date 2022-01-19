BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
BLU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,284. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $471.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.
