Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Up 7.8%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 20,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 541,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

