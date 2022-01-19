Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €30.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEG. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.00 ($30.68).

TEG stock opened at €22.92 ($26.05) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €22.95 ($26.08) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($33.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

