Berenberg Bank Boosts Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target to €32.00

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from €31.50 ($35.80) to €32.00 ($36.36) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accor to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Accor alerts:

ACCYY opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. Accor has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.