Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on the stock.
LON WJG opened at GBX 267.51 ($3.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.04. The company has a market capitalization of £685.26 million and a PE ratio of 33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 187 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.81).
Watkin Jones Company Profile
See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.