Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on the stock.

LON WJG opened at GBX 267.51 ($3.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.04. The company has a market capitalization of £685.26 million and a PE ratio of 33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 187 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.81).

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

