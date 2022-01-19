Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.82) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.64) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 312.71 ($4.27).

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 279.73. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240.50 ($3.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.50). The company has a market cap of £586.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

