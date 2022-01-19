Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.97 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $14.32 billion and $3.97 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00109921 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 14,341,653,874 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

