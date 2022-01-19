BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Short Interest Up 34.8% in December

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 16,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

BDSI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.87.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

