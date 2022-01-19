Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$8.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIR stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.11.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.1000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.